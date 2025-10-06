Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in MKS by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MKS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MKS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MKS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,410.55. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $744,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MKS Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.97. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

