Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 162 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $349.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.81. The company has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

