Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 18.5% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

