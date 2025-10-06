HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,887 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.30 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

