HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 351 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 329.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 474,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 202,121 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after buying an additional 158,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $26,786,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $170.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

