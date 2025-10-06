HB Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.98. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

