HB Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 157.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

