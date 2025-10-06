HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 1.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.5%

SNA stock opened at $347.39 on Monday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $284.38 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.60.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

