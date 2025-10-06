HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 18,674.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 101,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Crown Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $96.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.