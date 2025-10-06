HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $305.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

