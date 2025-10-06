HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of AECOM $ACM

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $128.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

