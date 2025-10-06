Head-To-Head Contrast: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Third Coast Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $16.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.1%. Popular pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Third Coast Bancshares pays out 515.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Popular has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Get Popular alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Third Coast Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $4.33 billion 1.96 $614.21 million $10.32 12.20 Third Coast Bancshares $186.02 million 2.79 $47.67 million $3.27 11.44

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares. Third Coast Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Popular and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 2 8 0 2.80 Third Coast Bancshares 0 3 2 0 2.40

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $130.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 16.49% 12.48% 0.98% Third Coast Bancshares 16.30% 12.05% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Popular beats Third Coast Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, mortgage, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.