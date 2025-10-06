Head to Head Survey: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) & Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Corning pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corning pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Corning alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Corning and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 5.77% 17.27% 6.96% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 3 11 1 2.87 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corning and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corning presently has a consensus price target of $71.42, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Corning has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corning and Spirent Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $13.12 billion 5.46 $506.00 million $0.94 88.94 Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.44 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Summary

Corning beats Spirent Communications on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.