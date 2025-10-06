Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Schneider National
In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDR
Schneider National Stock Performance
NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.