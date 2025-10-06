Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.