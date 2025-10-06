Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Shares in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hallador Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 107,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,536.16. This represents a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,136.78. This trade represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Research raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

HNRG opened at $19.28 on Monday. Hallador Energy Company has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $829.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

