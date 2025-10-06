Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HIG stock opened at $133.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

