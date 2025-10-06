Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,109 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after buying an additional 113,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.