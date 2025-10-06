Hilltop National Bank Buys New Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TECH opened at $62.95 on Monday. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $80.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

