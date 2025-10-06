Hilltop National Bank Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $662,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,858. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1%

CMI stock opened at $432.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.10. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $437.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

