Hilltop National Bank Buys New Shares in Sony Corporation $SONY

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sony by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SONY stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

