Hilltop National Bank Buys New Stake in LCI Industries $LCII

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 591.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.79%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

