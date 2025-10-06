Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 1,463 Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

