Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 41 MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,822.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,172.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,382.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,345.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

