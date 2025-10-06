Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 442 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 448,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 140,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $241.99 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.