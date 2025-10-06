Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 5,500 Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Permian Resources by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on PR
Permian Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33.
Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.
Permian Resources Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.