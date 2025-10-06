Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 686 Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Generac by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,873,000 after buying an additional 67,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.71.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

