Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 89 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $679.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

