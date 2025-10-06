Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 969 Workiva Inc. $WK

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 969 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

