Hilltop National Bank Invests $103,000 in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $63.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.