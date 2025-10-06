Hilltop National Bank Invests $62,000 in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 144.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $149,661,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.89.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.