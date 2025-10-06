Hilltop National Bank Invests $62,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $72.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,750. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $56,531.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,704.22. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,856. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

