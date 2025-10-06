Hilltop National Bank Invests $63,000 in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.91. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

