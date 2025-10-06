Hilltop National Bank Invests $65,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $33,884,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $9,564,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9,485.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 299,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after buying an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

