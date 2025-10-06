Hilltop National Bank Invests $66,000 in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,059 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,253,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryanair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after buying an additional 266,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,071,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 5.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.8%

RYAAY stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

