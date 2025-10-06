Hilltop National Bank Invests $68,000 in Citigroup Inc. $C

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $97.58 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.