Hilltop National Bank Invests $86,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,846 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,226,000 after buying an additional 240,568 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,933,000.

VTWO opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

