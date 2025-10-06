Hilltop National Bank Invests $87,000 in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM opened at $194.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $202.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

