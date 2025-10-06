Hilltop National Bank Invests $92,000 in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 52.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:CBT opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

