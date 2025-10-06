Hilltop National Bank Invests $96,000 in Yum China $YUMC

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4,967.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 35.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

