Hilltop National Bank Makes New $62,000 Investment in Kadant Inc $KAI

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kadant by 736.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 348.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $303.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.30 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

