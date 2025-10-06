Hilltop National Bank Makes New $67,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.41 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

