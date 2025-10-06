Hilltop National Bank Makes New $70,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $81.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

