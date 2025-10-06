Hilltop National Bank Makes New $76,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $889,722,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,664,000 after buying an additional 243,052 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,995,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $437.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $439.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.99. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

