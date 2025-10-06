Hilltop National Bank Makes New $77,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.8% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:CRL opened at $177.56 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

