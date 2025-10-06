Hilltop National Bank Makes New $82,000 Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.9%

TD stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.