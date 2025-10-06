Hilltop National Bank Makes New $96,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

