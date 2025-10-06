Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $79.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

