Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,852,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 948,277 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,972,000 after acquiring an additional 406,046 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

