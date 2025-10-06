Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,331,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

