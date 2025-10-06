Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

